1/3 of Myanmar’s Catholics expected at papal Mass
November 22, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff’s apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh begins on November 26.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
