Bishop ‘greatly disappointed’ by House tax bill’s passage

November 22, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, cited “the elimination of the personal exemption, which will hurt larger families, and the repeal of the out-of-pocket medical expenses deduction, which will harm those with serious and chronic illness.”

