Catholic World News

November 22, 2017

» Continue to this story on Daily Post

CWN Editor's Note: With 186 million people, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation; it is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian, with 10% retaining indigenous beliefs.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!