Catholic World News
Nigerian bishop: lack of good governance is causing poverty, underdevelopment
November 22, 2017
» Continue to this story on Daily Post
CWN Editor's Note: With 186 million people, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation; it is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian, with 10% retaining indigenous beliefs.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!