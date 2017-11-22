Catholic World News

Jesuit: ‘We are in a time of the first ever mass conversions of Muslims’

November 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: EWTN’s Father Mitch Pacwa cites Al Jazeera reports and conversations with Africans and others. “A large number of Muslims are receiving visions of Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary that have led them to convert,” he added.

