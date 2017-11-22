Catholic World News
Archbishop of Canterbury, Russian patriarch meet, sign joint declaration
November 22, 2017
» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate
CWN Editor's Note: The joint declaration, signed in Moscow on November 21, is devoted to the persecution of Christians in the Middle East.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
