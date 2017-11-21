Action Alert!
Pope writes preface for book on the diaconate

November 21, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In his preface, Pope Francis called upon permanent deacons to look to St. Francis of Assisi as their example in their service to the poor. In a 2016 address, the Pope seemed less than enthusiastic about the permanent diaconate, characterizing it (at least in certain cases) as a clericalization of the laity.

