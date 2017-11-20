Action Alert!
Pope sees ‘haste and competitiveness’ as cause of bad driving

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In a November 20 meeting with the staff of Italy’s Road and Railway Police, Pope Francis decried the “low level of responsibility on the part of many drivers, who often do not even realize the serious consequences of their negligence.” The Pope said the problem is related to “haste and competitiveness as a way of life.” He also called for more public investment in safe highways.

  • Posted by: garedawg - Nov. 20, 2017 12:53 PM ET USA

    Years ago, our pastor admonished us to “respect life” in the neighborhood, as parishioners were leadfooting it to Mass.

