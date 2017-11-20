Catholic World News

Pope sees ‘haste and competitiveness’ as cause of bad driving

November 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a November 20 meeting with the staff of Italy’s Road and Railway Police, Pope Francis decried the “low level of responsibility on the part of many drivers, who often do not even realize the serious consequences of their negligence.” The Pope said the problem is related to “haste and competitiveness as a way of life.” He also called for more public investment in safe highways.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!