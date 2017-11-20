Catholic World News

Italian Cardinal Cordero Lanza di Montezemolo dead at 92

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Andrea Cordero Lanza di Montezemolo, the retired archpriest of the Roman basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, died on November 19 at the age of 92.

Born into a prominent Italian family in Turin, Andrea Cordero Lanza di Montezemolo was ordained as a priest of the Rome diocese in 1954. He spent much of his life as a Vatican diplomat, serving in Mexico, Japan, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Honduras, Nicaragua, Israel, and finally Italy before taking his post as archpriest of the basilica, from which he finally retired in 2009 at the age of 83. He was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006.

With the death of the Italian prelate there are now 217 members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 120 are eligible to take part in a papal election.

