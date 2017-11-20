Action Alert!
Federal DHS faith-based partnership director resigns over past comments on Muslims, blacks

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Rev. Jamie Johnson of the Anglican Church in North America resigned as director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships.

