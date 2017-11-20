Catholic World News

November 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Rev. Jamie Johnson of the Anglican Church in North America resigned as director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!