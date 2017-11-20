Catholic World News
Federal DHS faith-based partnership director resigns over past comments on Muslims, blacks
November 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: Rev. Jamie Johnson of the Anglican Church in North America resigned as director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!