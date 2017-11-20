Catholic World News
US bishops approve canonical step for sainthood cause for Lakota catechist
November 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Nicholas W. Black Elk, Sr. (1863-1950)—also known simply as Black Elk—was baptized in 1904 and later became a catechist who helped lead hundreds of others to the faith.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!