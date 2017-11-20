Catholic World News

US bishops approve canonical step for sainthood cause for Lakota catechist

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Nicholas W. Black Elk, Sr. (1863-1950)—also known simply as Black Elk—was baptized in 1904 and later became a catechist who helped lead hundreds of others to the faith.

