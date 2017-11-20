Catholic World News

Vatican questions reports on homosexuality and abuse at Italian seminary, orders new investigation

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Italian media reports alleged that the Diocese of Como, Italy, ordained a seminarian who had demanded homosexual relations with a younger seminarian under his authority. The diocese stated that a positive evaluation from authorities in Rome factored into the decision to ordain the older seminarian. The Vatican Press Office questioned the reports but said that “a new investigation is underway, to shed full light on really happened.”

