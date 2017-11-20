Catholic World News
Vatican questions reports on homosexuality and abuse at Italian seminary, orders new investigation
November 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Italian media reports alleged that the Diocese of Como, Italy, ordained a seminarian who had demanded homosexual relations with a younger seminarian under his authority. The diocese stated that a positive evaluation from authorities in Rome factored into the decision to ordain the older seminarian. The Vatican Press Office questioned the reports but said that “a new investigation is underway, to shed full light on really happened.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
