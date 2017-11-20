Pope names Brazilian cardinal to key position for upcoming synod on youth
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal Sérgio da Rocha, archbishop of Brasilia and president of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil, as the relator general of the next Synod of Bishops. He will be responsible for delivering addresses to the bishops before and after their discussion of youth, faith, and vocational discernment. The Pope also named Father Giacomo Costa (an Italian Jesuit) and Father Rossano Sala (an Italian Salesian) as the synod’s special secretaries.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
