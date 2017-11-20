Catholic World News

Pope names Brazilian cardinal to key position for upcoming synod on youth

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal Sérgio da Rocha, archbishop of Brasilia and president of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil, as the relator general of the next Synod of Bishops. He will be responsible for delivering addresses to the bishops before and after their discussion of youth, faith, and vocational discernment. The Pope also named Father Giacomo Costa (an Italian Jesuit) and Father Rossano Sala (an Italian Salesian) as the synod’s special secretaries.

