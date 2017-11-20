Catholic World News
Resignations and appointments (11/19)
November 20, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed a successor to a Canadian bishop who resigned for reasons of age. He also appointed new bishops in Poland and Micronesia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
