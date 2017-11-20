Catholic World News

Papal health care message notes importance of personal contact, compassion

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in a conference on addressing global health inequalities, Pope Francis cited the parable of the Good Samaritan and said that “while a well-structured organization is essential for providing necessary services and the best possible attention to human needs, healthcare workers should also be attuned to the importance of listening, accompanying and supporting the persons for whom they care.”

