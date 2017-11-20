Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke laments apostasy, says the Church ‘appears not to know herself’

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking recently at a conference on Our Lady of Fatima, Cardinal Raymond Burke said that the Church “appears not to know herself, her identity in Christ, Who comes to us through the unbroken Apostolic Tradition.” The prelate criticized “those who exercise the pastoral office” for “their failure to teach the faith, in fidelity to the Church’s constant doctrine and practice, whether through explicit declarations and actions or through a superficial, confused or even worldly approach.”

