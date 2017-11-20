Catholic World News
Myanmar bishop says government, media have positive view of upcoming papal visit
November 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: “Even non-Catholics are happy Pope Francis will visit us,” said Archbishop Paul Grawng. “This is truly a unique and glorious occasion for all of us.” Myanmar, a nation of 56.9 million, is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
