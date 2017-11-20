Catholic World News

Myanmar bishop says government, media have positive view of upcoming papal visit

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Even non-Catholics are happy Pope Francis will visit us,” said Archbishop Paul Grawng. “This is truly a unique and glorious occasion for all of us.” Myanmar, a nation of 56.9 million, is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

