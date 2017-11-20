Catholic World News

Sri Lanka cardinal calls for prayers and practical action on World Day of the Poor

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Whilst the few enjoy most of the benefits of free market economics, large numbers are condemned to abject poverty,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, who served as Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship from 2005 to 2009 under Pope Benedict.

