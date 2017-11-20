Catholic World News
Pope Francis confers Ratzinger Prize on German theologians, Estonian composer
November 20, 2017
Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that Pope Benedict XVI’s “work and his teaching continue to be a living and precious heritage for the Church and for our service.” During the ceremony (video), Pope Francis conferred the prize upon Lutheran theologian Theodor Dieter, Catholic theologian Father Karl-Heinz Menke, and Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
