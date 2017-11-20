Catholic World News

Pope Francis confers Ratzinger Prize on German theologians, Estonian composer

November 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that Pope Benedict XVI’s “work and his teaching continue to be a living and precious heritage for the Church and for our service.” During the ceremony (video), Pope Francis conferred the prize upon Lutheran theologian Theodor Dieter, Catholic theologian Father Karl-Heinz Menke, and Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.