Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on developments in science, technology

November 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the Pontifical Council for Culture, Pope Francis cited developments in medicine and genetics, the neurosciences, and “autonomous and thinking machines.” He then spoke of three principles: an “appreciation of the sciences, which we have not always known how to manifest”; “the universal destination of goods, which also regards those of knowledge and technology”; and “not all that is technically possible or feasible is therefore ethically acceptable.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.