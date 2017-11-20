Catholic World News
1500 of the poor dine with the Pope
November 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: The meal took place in Paul VI Audience Hall following Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
