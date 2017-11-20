Catholic World News

‘In the poor, Jesus knocks on the doors of our heart,’ Pope preaches at Mass for 1st World Day of the Poor

November 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for video of the Mass, here for the booklet for the celebration, and here for the Pope’s message for the day, entitled “Let us love, not with words but with deeds.”

