Catholic World News

November 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Detroit Free Press

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 60,000 people attended the beatification Mass of the Capuchin Franciscan friar, who was born in 1870 and died in 1957.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!