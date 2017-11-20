Catholic World News
Father Solanus Casey declared ‘Blessed Solanus’ at Detroit beatification
November 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Detroit Free Press
CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 60,000 people attended the beatification Mass of the Capuchin Franciscan friar, who was born in 1870 and died in 1957.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!