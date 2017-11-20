Action Alert!
Just 11 days left!  We still need $19,249 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Angelus address on the parable of the talents

November 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Warning against a distorted image of God, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 25:14-30 during his November 19 Angelus address (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Madonna with Child Jesus Statue (Mater Amabilis)