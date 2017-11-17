Catholic World News

English city council vows to block pro-life prayer vigils

November 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The city council of Portsmouth, England, has voted to “do all within its powers” to stop the prayer vigils organized at abortion clinics by 40 Days for Life. Lawmakers have suggested a buffer zone to keep pro-life activists away from the clinics. Bishop Philip Egan has been taking part in the vigils.

