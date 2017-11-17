Catholic World News

Irish archbishop: role of women and abuse scandal have alienate youth from Church

November 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin said that young people have become alienated from the Catholic Church because of the perception that women are not respected and because of the sex-abuse scandal. In a November 16 speech, the archbishop said that he saw signs of hope in the emergence of younger Irish political leaders committed to changes in society—although he acknowledged that these political leaders often reject Church teachings on key moral issues.

