Buddhist-Catholic dialogue on nonviolence concludes with joint statement
November 17, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Meeting in Taipei, participants in the session organized by Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue agreed to a 10-point statement lamenting “unbridled nationalism, sexism, racism, casteism, ethnicism, and religious and secular fundamentalism,” as well as “fake news” and “poverty, injustice, inequality, exploitation, and discrimination, which are often the underlying causes of violence and conflicts.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
