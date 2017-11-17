Catholic World News

Buddhist-Catholic dialogue on nonviolence concludes with joint statement

November 17, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting in Taipei, participants in the session organized by Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue agreed to a 10-point statement lamenting “unbridled nationalism, sexism, racism, casteism, ethnicism, and religious and secular fundamentalism,” as well as “fake news” and “poverty, injustice, inequality, exploitation, and discrimination, which are often the underlying causes of violence and conflicts.”

