Catholic World News
House tax reform bill ‘unacceptable’ as written, say US bishops chairmen
November 17, 2017
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops issued their statement before the House passage of the proposal.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!