Ecuador’s bishops emphasize importance of stable families, parental rights in education

November 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: At their fall meeting, the bishops also called for a more just distribution of wealth and greater dialogue within civil society. They also reported on a recent 3-hour meeting with Pope Francis in which he stressed the importance of evangelization and closeness to the poor and to families.

