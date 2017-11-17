Catholic World News

Leading Mexican prelate: recent natural disasters have spurred some to turn to God, help others

November 17, 2017

» Continue to this story on Conferencia del Episcopado Mexicano

CWN Editor's Note: As the Mexican bishops gathered for their fall meeting, Cardinal Francisco Robles Ortega of Guadalajara also said that the Church should not endorse particular political parties, but instead help form consciences. The faithful, he said, should not choose the “lesser evil”—for choosing an evil is never permitted—but instead vote for the candidate who can do the greatest possible good.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.