At Nigeria’s reconsecration to Our Lady, participants reported seeing the sun dance

November 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian priest’s account of his recent captivity in Nigeria has drawn greater attention to a reported solar phenomenon there on 10/13, as the hierarchy reconsecrated the nation to Our Lady of Fatima in Benin City. The bishops’ conference’s Facebook page described the event as a “great miracle.”

