At Nigeria’s reconsecration to Our Lady, participants reported seeing the sun dance
November 17, 2017
» Continue to this story on La Stampa
CWN Editor's Note: An Italian priest’s account of his recent captivity in Nigeria has drawn greater attention to a reported solar phenomenon there on 10/13, as the hierarchy reconsecrated the nation to Our Lady of Fatima in Benin City. The bishops’ conference’s Facebook page described the event as a “great miracle.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
