Action Alert!
Just 15 days left!  We still need $20,119 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Missionary priest, abducted in Nigeria and released, meets with Pope

November 17, 2017

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Father Maurizio Pallu said he experienced the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a special way during his 5-day captivity in Nigeria in October. He hopes to return “with a double zeal, because I think that Mary will help us to convert Africa.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop