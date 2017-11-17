Catholic World News

Missionary priest, abducted in Nigeria and released, meets with Pope

November 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Maurizio Pallu said he experienced the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a special way during his 5-day captivity in Nigeria in October. He hopes to return “with a double zeal, because I think that Mary will help us to convert Africa.”

