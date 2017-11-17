Catholic World News
Pope Emeritus Benedict pays tribute to St. Bonaventure
November 17, 2017
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope Emeritus addressed his message to those taking part in an international conference on the Seraphic Doctor.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!