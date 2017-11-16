Catholic World News

Saudi media cite Lebanese cardinal’s visit as sign of warmer ties

November 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Official Saudi news outlets provided no details on talks between Maronite Patriarch Bechara al Rai and Saudi government leaders. But the prelate’s visit was portrayed as a bid for improved inter-religious ties. After his visit to Riyadh the Lebanese Patriarch continued to Rome, where he will confer with Pope Francis.

