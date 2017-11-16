Catholic World News

China gives recognition to another bishop approved by Holy See

November 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Sun Jigen was installed this week as head of the Handan diocese, with the approval of both the Holy See and the Chinese government. All of the bishops participating in the ceremony were recognized by the Holy See, with a representative of the government-backed Patriotic Association citing a family illness to explain his absence. This was the second time this month the regime has recognized a bishop who was previously approved by the Holy See.

