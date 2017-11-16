Catholic World News
Pope urges priests to develop ‘spirituality of communion’
November 16, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Diocesan priests should be united by “a spirituality of communion,” Pope Francis said in a November 16 address to the members of the Confederation Apostolic Union of Clergy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
