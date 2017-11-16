Catholic World News

Pope urges priests to develop ‘spirituality of communion’

November 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Diocesan priests should be united by “a spirituality of communion,” Pope Francis said in a November 16 address to the members of the Confederation Apostolic Union of Clergy.

