Action Alert!
Just 16 days left!  We still need $20,755 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Belgian priest faces charges for failing to reveal man’s suicide plans

November 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: A Belgian priest face prosecution for his failure to disclose that a man had revealed his plans to commit suicide. Father Alexander Stroobandt says that the man—who did eventually take his own life—disclosed his plans in a phone call and text messages. The priest argues that these messages were protected by the seal of confession—although sacramental confession by phone is not allowed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Nativity (Ruth Sanderson)