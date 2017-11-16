Catholic World News

Belgian priest faces charges for failing to reveal man’s suicide plans

November 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A Belgian priest face prosecution for his failure to disclose that a man had revealed his plans to commit suicide. Father Alexander Stroobandt says that the man—who did eventually take his own life—disclosed his plans in a phone call and text messages. The priest argues that these messages were protected by the seal of confession—although sacramental confession by phone is not allowed.

