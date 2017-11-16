Catholic World News

US bishops choose Synod delegates

November 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: At their November meeting, the US bishops reportedly chose four delegates to the 2018 Synod, which will discuss youth and vocation. They are: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop José Gomez, Archbishop Charles Chaput, and Bishop Robert Barron.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has not yet officially announced the selection of the delegates.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.