US bishops choose Synod delegates
November 16, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: At their November meeting, the US bishops reportedly chose four delegates to the 2018 Synod, which will discuss youth and vocation. They are: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop José Gomez, Archbishop Charles Chaput, and Bishop Robert Barron.
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has not yet officially announced the selection of the delegates.
