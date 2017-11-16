Catholic World News
Papal message to UN climate change conference
November 16, 2017
Climate change is "one of the most worrying phenomena our humanity is experiencing," Pope Francis said in a message to the UN climate conference in Bonn. The Pope warned against 4 "perverse attitudes": "denial, indifference, resignation, and trust in inadequate solutions."
