Pakistan: protestors take to streets, demand death of Asia Bibi
November 16, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, was convicted of blasphemy and sentenced to death in 2010. Her death sentence was temporarily suspended in 2015, and she remains in prison.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
