Pakistan: protestors take to streets, demand death of Asia Bibi

November 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, was convicted of blasphemy and sentenced to death in 2010. Her death sentence was temporarily suspended in 2015, and she remains in prison.

