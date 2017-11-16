Action Alert!
Just 16 days left!  We still need $20,935 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

7 million face starvation, lack of medical care in Yemen

November 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The Yemeni Civil War has displaced over 3 million people since 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop