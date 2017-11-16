Catholic World News

November 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The 1st World Day of the Poor will be commemorated this coming Sunday.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!