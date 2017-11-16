Catholic World News

November 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Sacramento

CWN Editor's Note: Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting in Rancho Tehama Reserve, California https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rancho_Tehama_Reserve_shootings.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!