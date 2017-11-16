Catholic World News

San Antonio archbishop decries racism, divisive rhetoric

November 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “When the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were first adopted, the primary concern of the drafters was male land-owners rather than women and children, the poor, slaves,” said Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller. “Racism has deep roots here and extends to all people of color—Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans, Asians and Pacific Islanders.”

