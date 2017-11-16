Catholic World News

US bishops vote for conference secretary, chairman and chairmen-elect of 6 committees

November 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The signal vote of Archbishop Naumann as pro-life committee chairman was 1 of several votes that took place at the bishops’ fall meeting in Baltimore. The bishops have also reportedly selected their delegates to the upcoming Synod of Bishops.

