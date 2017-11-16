Catholic World News
Zimbabwe coup: Mugabe remains under house arrest while priest mediates dictator’s ‘honorable exit’
November 16, 2017
» Continue to this story on Daily Mail
CWN Editor's Note: Since the 1980s, the nation’s hierarchy has clashed at times with Mugabe, a Catholic layman, over human rights abuses.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
