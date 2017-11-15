Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ hopes for more international action on climate change

November 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, said that the international climate accord reached in Paris in 2015 was “near miraculous.” But he said that Holy See would work for further action, to support the world’s “great environmental warriors.”

