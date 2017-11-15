Catholic World News

Conflicting advice for Pope on mentioning Rohingya during visit to Myanmar

November 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Some advisers are urging Pope Francis not to speak about the Rohingya minority during his visit to Myanmar, for fear of inflaming tensions. Others argue that the Pontiff should focus international attention on the treatment of the ethnic minority as a human-rights issue.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.