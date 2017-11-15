Catholic World News
Zimbabwe archdiocese: the military has taken control of nation’s capital
November 15, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 14.6 million, ruled by strongman Robert Mugabe since the 1980s, is 76% Protestant and 8% Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
