Catholic World News
Buddhist-Catholic dialogue focuses on nonviolence
November 15, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the dialogue, organized by the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, are meeting in Taiwan.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
