Vice President Pence meets with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin

November 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “The leaders underscored the fundamental values shared by the United States and the Holy See and their mutual commitment to engage globally to promote human rights, combat human suffering, and protect religious freedom,” the White House stated. Cardinal Parolin and Vice President Pence also discussed Venezuela, Iraq, Syria, and human trafficking.

